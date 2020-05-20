Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda & More Stars Over 70 Who Are Ageless Inspirations

70 is the new fabulous! Stars like Dolly Parton, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, & more have given us major inspo with each new year on how to look our best at any age. See their photos and more!

Aging gracefully seems to be a breeze for a select few Hollywood stars. In fact, time has served some celebs so well, that it has us asking: what’s their secret?! Dolly Parton, 74, Helen Mirren, 74, Jane Fonda, 82, and more stars over the age of 70 prove time and time again that beauty isn’t determined by age. We’re astounded by how flawless they continue to look though the years, and we’re looking at all the best ageless inspiration in Hollywood!

Dolly Parton proved that she still brings the heat when she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards. The 74-year-old singer stepped onto the 2019 Grammy’s red carpet looking red hot in a perfectly tailored crimson dress. Her sexy number featured embellishments across the front, as well as ruffles. Plus, the country music icon arrived to the Feb. 10 event, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with sky-high blonde hair. Classic!

Jane Fonda is another powerful woman who keeps us inspired each and everyday. For the entirety of her career, the 82-year-old has been taking each opportunity to use her platform for something meaningful, with a politic edge. “When you’re famous, you have this incredible potential platform, but how do you use it?” she shared with Elle for the April 2020 issue. “I have to put myself on the line.” Through her Fire Drill Fridays and more, Jane has looked healthy and fabulous, doing the work that has meant a great deal to her all her life!

Then there’s the stunning Helen Mirren. The grand Dame of the silver screen has been wowing audiences with her incredible talent and beauty for decades! The queen of stage and screen has never been one to hide her age. In fact, she’s incredibly proud of it, and shows off her beauty in campaigns for L’Oreal and more. Through it all, the actress has always had a healthy sense of humor about getting older and wiser. “It’s much better to age disgracefully! Take it on the chin, and roll with it,” she told Oprah Magazine in October 2019. “You die young, or you get older. There is nothing in between! You may as well enjoy it.”

