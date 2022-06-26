Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He’s ‘Renouncing’ U.S. Citizenship After Roe V Wade Is Overturned

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong didn’t mince words when he revealed his contempt for the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. During the band’s concert at London Stadium for the Hella Mega tour on Friday, June 24 just hours after the majority-conservative court ended the constitutional right to abortion, Billie Joe told the audience, “F**k America. I’m f**king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here,” as seen in the video below.

The 50-year-old Grammy winner continued, yelling, “There’s just too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country. Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Billie Joe also reportedly draped himself in a Union Jack flag and screamed “f**k the Supreme Court of America” before playing the band’s 2004 hit “American Idiot,” per the DailyMail. The musician also allegedly called the Supreme Court justices “pr**ks” during his performance of “Hitchin’ a Ride,” according to the outlet.

He joined a long list of luminaries who slammed Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett’s decision to strike down the 1973 landmark decision, including Taylor Swift, Halle Berry, Ireland Baldwin, Sophie Turner and many more who voiced their outrage on social media.

Also locking arms with the celebrity women was The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, who posted the phone number for Planned Parenthood on his Instagram and wrote, “For me, no alternative but to keep fighting with the people in reproductive justice who have been working in anticipation of this moment for a decade or more; to refuse paralysis and commit to never getting used to minority rule; to understand this as another damning reminder of what happens when the rights and lives of poor and marginalized people are not understood as the bedrock of justice and fundamental to our own.”

Meanwhile, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan issued dissenting opinions to the decision to let states decide abortion laws. In their statements, the justices said “no one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” as the decision opens the door to overturning same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion that he would not have overturned Roe v. Wade, however, he would have upheld Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.