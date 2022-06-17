‘The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Split 6 Months After Finale

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya both said they truly fell in love on 'The Bachelorette' and all the emotions they're feeling now that they've gone their separate ways are 'real.'

By:
June 17, 2022 11:06PM EDT
Michelle Young Nayte Olukoya
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1807” – It’s hometowns week! In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love. Just in time, Michelle gets a special visit from two of her best friends, Bri and Serena P., who come to her emotional rescue, helping her navigate the ultimate question—did meeting their families change everything? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MICHELLE YOUNG
THE BACHELORETTE - "After the Final Rose" - The roses have all been handed out, "The Bachelorette" herself, Michelle Young, returns. Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will lead the night, guiding emotional discussions of love and heartbreak between Michelle and her final two men. Plus, appearances from Bachelor Nation fan-favorites and some very special surprises you won't want to miss, on the LIVE episode of "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose," airing TUESDAY, DEC. 21 (10:03-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, MICHELLE YOUNG, NAYTE
THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RICK, MICHELLE YOUNG

It looks like The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya will not be getting their happily ever after. Six months after their engagement was announced — and just weeks after denying their rumored split — they have officially announced their breakup. “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on June 17.  “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

The fifth-grade teacher, who is on a hiatus from teaching, went on to address Nayte directly. “To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed,” she said. “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Michelle Young Nayte Olukoya
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya pose on the red carpet together after their engagement was revealed in Dec. 2021 (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Nayte  posted a lengthier message on his own Instagram Story. “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with,” the 27-year-old began.

He next made sure one thing was clear: Everything between him and Michelle was real. “We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends,” he noted before saying he will always cheer Michelle on. He went on to say the “emotions” and “heartbreak” are “real.” He ended his message by thanking anyone who has supported him and Michelle since they fell in love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette and asked people to give them both privacy as they heal going forward.

Michelle and Nayte got engaged in the Dec. 2021 finale of Michelle’s Bachelorette season after she picked him over traveling nurse Brandon Jones. Nayte popped the question with a handmade, pear-shaped diamond “set with 46 round brilliant cut diamonds and two tapered baguette diamonds” that was just above 3 carats, per People.

“Michelle, the very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte sweetly told Michelle before making her his bride-to-be. “The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same — I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I’ve come to love. This amazingly, crazy, loud kind of love. Through this journey, you’ve shared a lot of vulnerable sides of your past. I know that you’ve felt unseen at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I love you, Michelle.”

Nayte and Michelle still follow each other on Instagram as of this writing and still appear on each other’s pages. Nayte’s last post of Michelle (seen above) was for her birthday on June 4. “Happy birthday to this special woman right here!” he wrote alongside several cute photos with the Minnesota native. “I admire how strong and caring you are. You have a heart of gold and I appreciate you for so much, Michelle. Can’t wait to see what this year brings you.”

Meanwhile, Michelle last posted about Nayte in April with a photo of them hugging. “I hear hugging increases serotonin levels…or at least keeps you warm,” she captioned the picture.

While it’s never good news to see a Bachelor franchise couple split, it helps that they’ve made it clear they are on good terms.

More From Our Partners

ad