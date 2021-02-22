Michelle Young: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’s Late Arrival Who Matt Is Falling For

Despite arriving three weeks into filming, Michelle Young quickly caught Matt James’ eye on ‘The Bachelor,’ and on the Feb. 22 episode, he’ll meet her family.

Michelle Young was one of five women who showed up on season 25 of The Bachelor after production was already well underway. The ladies came to meet Matt James just ahead of the third rose ceremony, and it was clear that he and Michelle quickly formed a connection. Not only did he give her a rose that night, but he asked her on a one-on-one date the very next day.

Since then, Matt and Michelle’s relationship has steadily progressed. In fact, she’s one of just four women left who’s hoping to end up with the handsome Bachelor. Their relationship will take an even more serious step during hometown dates on the show’s Feb. 22 episode. Although Matt can’t travel to meet the final four’s families due to coronavirus, the loved ones will safely be coming to the resort to get to know him. Ahead of the episode, here’s more to know about Michelle:

Michelle Played Division I Basketball

While attending college at Bradley University in Illinois, Michelle was on the women’s basketball team. She was on the team from 2011 until 2015. During her junior and senior years, Michelle led her team in scoring and was a first-team scholar athlete. While playing high school basketball, Michelle set her school’s all-time scoring record and earned various honors for her skills on the court.

What Does Michelle Do?

Michelle majored in Elementary Education in college and now works as a teacher in Minnesota. “In her elementary school teacher job, [Michelle] focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders,” her ABC bio reads.

What Is Michelle Looking For In A Man?

“Admittedly, [Michelle] is an overworker and says she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” her ABC bio reveals. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate, and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident, not cocky, and will look at her as his equal in all things. Michelle has big dreams for her future and wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman.”

Does Michelle Have Social Media?



Yes, Michelle is on Instagram, but she’s shockingly very new to the platform — she just joined in 2020! Her page only has nine posts, although she’s racked up more than 175,000 followers due to her lengthy time on The Bachelor. Michelle’s post include a shot of her in the classroom amidst coronavirus, an image of her by a basketball hoop and more. Her Instagram handle is @Michelle.Young.1.

Michelle Isn’t Afraid To Admit She Loves Food

Wine tasting is one of Michelle’s favorite activities, and she admits that local food trucks are her “favorite restaurants.” Plus, she loves taste-testing ice cream flavors, too!