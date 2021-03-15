‘The Bachelor’: [SPOILER] Reveals Matt Refused To Talk To Her After Dumping Her During Finale
After being dumped by Matt James ahead of the final rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelor,’ [SPOILER] opened up about the aftermath of the split for the first time.
Matt James struggled to decide how his journey would end on season 25 of The Bachelor. With just two women left — Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young — Matt knew his heart wasn’t with Michelle. Normally, the lead meets up both final ladies at the last rose ceremony, and dumps one before getting engaged to the other. This time, though, Matt decided to end his relationship with Michelle beforehand.
Ahead of his final date with Michelle, Matt began having doubts about whether or not he was ready for an engagement. “I wish I could sit here and say I’ve got it figured out, but I don’t,” Matt admitted before his final night with Michelle. “I want to make sure that I can get there because I don’t know if I can at this point. I don’t know how this conversation’s going to go. I just want to lay everything out there — just put all the cards on the table and see where they fall.”
Michelle gave Matt matching jerseys to commemorate that she wants him to be her “teammate” for life. At that point, he knew he had to be open about how he was feeling and the doubts he was having. “Everything’s become real for me,” Matt told Michelle. “I’m sitting there last night thinking about these next steps and I’m just like…having doubts. I shouldn’t be having doubts about that. We’re a day or two away. This is the first time I’ve felt anything outside of wanting to be with you forever and having any doubt in my mind at this point, for me, is just scary. I’ve been pushing through that feeling today and trying to get there because of how I feel about you and what I know it could look like with you. I think the easy thing for me to do is tell you what you want to hear.”
Michelle was one of the women to arrive on the show after filming had already begun. She and four other women showed up ahead of the third rose ceremony. Michelle and Matt connected instantly, and their relationship continued to progress as the weeks went on. Unfortunately, Matt still didn’t see a future with Michelle, though, which is why he ended their time together.