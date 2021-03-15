‘The Bachelor’ Finale Live Blog: Matt Makes His Final Choice Between Rachael & Michelle

Matt James’ journey finally comes to an end on the March 15 finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Follow along here as he makes his final pick.

The finale of season 25 of The Bachelor begins with Matt James reuniting with his mom, Patty James, and brother, John James. First, he introduces them to Michelle Young. She opens up about her last relationship, which she said was “unhealthy”, and John assures Michelle that Matt seems like he’s “in a good place” with her. However, getting along with Patty is, of course, the ultimate test.

Michelle insists that she’s certain that Matt is “the one” for her, and Patty is happy to see that Michelle has a strong family behind her since that’s something Matt didn’t always have. Patty loves hearing Michelle be open and honest regarding her feelings about Matt. She lets Matt know that Michelle “couldn’t have been sweeter and easier to be around,” and gives her a stamp of approval.

Rachael Kirkconnell gets to meet Patty and John next. John notices a connection between Matt and Rachael off the bat. Patty loves that Rachael and Matt are confident in being themselves around each other. Rachael assures Patty that she’s ready to get engaged and opens up about falling in love with Matt from learning the “little things” about him week by week. During their conversation, the women get emotional while talking about a potential future between Rachael and Matt, as well. After things go well with both women, Matt says he’s ready for an engagement.

While Patty thinks that both Rachael and Michelle are “amazing,” she also urges Matt to be careful with throwing around the word “love.” She reminds him that there’s more to a lasting relationship than just being in love, too. Matt starts to have doubts about whether or not he’s actually ready for a lasting commitment. He realizes that he doesn’t want to propose just because he’s supposed to or because it’s what Rachael or Michelle want.

