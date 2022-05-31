‘The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young Slams Nayte Split Rumors After She’s Seen Without Ring

Michelle Young wants you to know that everything is all good with fiance Nayte Olukoya. After a video began circulating of The Bachelorette star not wearing her engagement ring, rumors began to run rampant that there was possibly trouble in paradise. Michelle took to her Instagram Story after receiving “so many messages” to deny the split rumors and explain what happened.

“There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring,” the fifth-grade teacher said on her Instagram Story. “And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.”

She continued, “Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings—not a zoo exhibit. Not to mention videoing somebody without them knowing is creepy. It’s not cool.”

Michelle and Nayte fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette. At the end of the season, Nayte popped the question to Michelle. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple after their engagement was revealed in the season 18 finale.

“We had a conversation about how love changes and how it’s going to feel like it changes,” Michelle told HollywoodLife. “And really honestly sitting down and having a talk about what it’s truly dating in the public eye and how to argue, how to navigate through this when I’m struggling, what I need, what he needs when he’s struggling, and really just sitting down and realizing that it’s each other that we want. It’s not the spotlight. It’s not everything around that. That definitely can add pressure, uncomfortable feelings at times, but also, now that we’re out in public, tune into a relationship if you want. If not, that’s okay. I came here to find my person and spend the rest of my life with him. And that’s what we’re going to do.”