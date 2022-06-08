Stormi Webster, 4, & True Thompson, 4, Are The Cutest BFFs Holding Hands In Sweet Photo

Is there anything cuter than seeing the KarJenner cousins hanging out? Stormi Webster, 4, and True Thompson, 4, got ice cream together on Tuesday, June 7 and the precious moment was documented on Instagram by Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul, 24, snapped a pic of her daughter and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter holding hands while walking into the ice cream shop. The pair of cousins didn’t seem to notice Kylie taking the photo, and instead they were fully focused on satisfying their sweet tooth while being just an adorable duo.

Stormi, who is Kylie’s eldest child with rapper Travis Scott, was dressed in a long-sleeved light blue shirt and matching shorts. She also rocked white socks, a pair of white Nike sneakers, and small gold earrings. True, meanwhile, wore a short-sleeved white shirt and matching shorts. Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s little girl had her dark hair styled in a back braid that reached just below her neck. Kylie didn’t add any words or emojis to the image of Stormi and True, instead letting the cousins’ bonding moment speak for itself.

Since they’re the same age, Stormi and True are two of the closest cousins among this new generation from the Kardashian-Jenner family. The iconic duo were actually involved in a recent Photoshop scandal, where Kim Kardashian admitted to editing True’s face onto Stormi’s body in a snap taken with her daughter Chicago West, 4, at Disneyland in 2021. Khloe accidentally spilled the beans on the whole situation first, when she said that True’s trip to Disneyland for her 4th birthday in April was her daughter’s “first time” at the theme park, which fans called her out on. Khloe acknowledged the mistake, and two weeks later, Kim fessed up to being the mastermind of the Photoshop scandal.

In her confession, Kim explained that she replaced Stormi’s face with True’s to maintain her Instagram “aesthetic.” The mom-of-four also revealed that Kylie didn’t want an image of her daughter posted for the world to see at that time. Overall, Kim gave a pretty honest explanation for the whole situation.