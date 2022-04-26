Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Belly Button: ‘This Is So Dumb’

Kim Kardashian responded to confirm that no, she did not photoshop her belly button off in a series of photos where she modeled her SKIMs underwear on Tuesday April 26. The 41-year-old reality star called the recent fan speculation that she edited her belly button away, “dumb” in her Instagram Stories. Even though she shut down the rumor, she did take the time to direct fans to try the SKIMs underwear for themselves.

The photo that caused the rumor showed her posing poolside with a a high waisted pair of skims underwear pulled up over her belly button. Kim shared screenshots of some of the news stories addressing the fan speculation, and she showed that it’s really just silly. “Come on guys… seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button?” she wrote.

While she thought that the rumor was “dumb,” she did admit that she’d had her underwear pulled over her belly button, and she told her followers that they could do the same thing with a pair of her underwear. “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!” she wrote.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian Making Sweats Sexy -- PICS Kim Kardashian arrives at her DASH store in West Hollywood, CA. Kim channels the Matrix in her long leather trench-coat and shades while wearing items from Yeezy Season 6. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1655553 070218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mother, Reality Star, Entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, kills it in a fresh-face as she steps out for errands in a noir colored fit. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It’s obvious that SKIMs could be a great fit for anyone. Kim even admitted that her boyfriend Pete Davidson likes wearing her “Boyfriend collection” from the line, because they’re super comfortable. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever,” she told E! News in a recent interview.

Besides shutting down rumors about photoshopping her belly button, Kim also made her debut on another social platform on Tuesday: TikTok. While she made cameos alongside her daughter North in the past, her first video on the popular app showed her hair and makeup team getting ready to help her get ready, and then she showed off some of her amazing looks.