Kim Kardashian Makes Her Solo TikTok Debut With Glam 1st Video: Watch

Red alert: Kim Kardashian has her own TikTok! Months after her daughter, North West, took over the platform, Kim made her grand solo debut with help from her glam squad.

By:
April 26, 2022 9:30AM EDT
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

Kim Kardashian kicked off her official solo TikTok account the only way she knew how: fabulously. Against an audio track – “So, you’re an artist? Are you good at it?” – Kim’s beloved glam team of hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup guru Mario Dedavanovic pose with their tools of the trade. Once the song kicks in, Kim, 41, appears, sporting a tight ponytail and a perfectly beat mug. Kim doesn’t say anything, but does she need to? Instead, she gives the trademark Kardashian kiss to the camera before the clip ends.

@kimkardashian

Hey Guys 💋

♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian

“Kim is here. I am no longer needed,” the official TikTok account commented on Kim’s video. The rest of the remarks were similarly excited. “OMG, she’s arrived.” “TikTok has officially become KOOL!” “Kim, you’re an icon.” “THE QUEEN HAS JOINED US.” “THIS IS LITERALLY GOING TO GO DOWN IN HISTORY!!!” “ICONIC!” I love that your debut spotlighted these amazing artists!!!!!” added beauty/trend expert Cat Quinn.

Roughly fifteen hours after Kim launched the @kimkardashian TikTok, she is already verified, has 3 million followers, and 317.8k likes on her single video.

While Kim’s official account is less than a day old, this is not her first foray onto the platform. She and her daughter North West launched a joint account in late 2021. The account famously became a major issue between Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West. “There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok,” he said in a January 2022 interview. “And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”

The clash between Ye, 44, and Kim over North’s TikTok heated up in March after North posted a now-deleted video of her lip-syncing along to Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s song, “Emo Girl.” Ye disapproved of how North sported emo makeup in the video and for somehow saying she was in love with a girl. “I told y’all before about this tiktok stuff,” Ye ranted in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Now my 8-year-old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens [sic] lives.” (h/t Page Six)

