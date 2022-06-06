Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Skintight Halter Catsuit & A Silver Coat To Match Her Platinum Hair: Photos

Kim Kardashian‘s love affair with catsuits is heating up. The SKIMS founder, 41, was photographed last week at a studio in Los Angeles rocking a completely out of this world ensemble. Kim’s May 28 look including a sleek black catsuit with a halter top, along with a metallic silver trench coat, high heeled stiletto boots, and sharp sunglasses. In the photos, Kim wore her Met gala platinum blonde hair straight and parted down the middle. As always, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians rocked a perfectly on-point full glam makeup look.

Kim was reportedly filming content for her personal brand and struck poses for photographers while rocking the incredibly sexy, futuristic outfit. The beauty maven’s outstanding look comes amid her rapidly moving relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28. Things seem to be getting increasingly serious, as Pete was seen taking Kim’s son Saint West, 6, on a lunch outing to The Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in Los Angeles on June 5.

And that’s not all — according to a source close to the couple, they’re discussing taking next steps, including moving in together. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 2. “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” they continued, referencing her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she coparents with ex-husband, Kanye West, 44.

While Pete was more recently seen bonding with Saint, the King of Staten Island star also has a tight friendship with North. And apparently, Kim wouldn’t have it any other way. “At this point, Pete has spent so much time with her kids and he absolutely adores them,” the source explained. “She kind of sees Pete as a big kid himself, and she loves seeing how well they all get along.”