Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up To Son Saint, 6, At His Soccer Game: Photos

Kim Kardashian was spotted sweetly holding onto her son Saint while they were standing outside alongside others at one of his recent soccer games.

Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off the bond she has with her son Saint, 6, during a recent outing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the tot’s soccer game and was photographed holding him close to her with one hand while they were standing outside near others involved in the fun activity. She looked content as she wore an all black outfit with sunglasses and had her long hair tied back into a ponytail.

Saint looked adorable in his black and white soccer uniform and had braids in his hair. He had one hand on his doting mom’s during the sweet moment and looked happy with a slight smile. When the two weren’t by each other’s side, Kim was seen sitting on the grass proudly watching her second-oldest child in action.

Before Kim and Saint were seen hanging out at his soccer game, Kim made headlines for looking gorgeous at the premiere of her family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. The dark-haired beauty attended the event with her mom and siblings as well as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. It was the first public event that the lovebirds appeared at together and they looked as happy as could be.

In a new interview for Good Morning America, Kim admitted she’s “very happy” with Pete, whom she’s been dating since Oct. 2021, and plans on spending a lot of time with him. “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she told host Robin Roberts. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Kim’s relationship with Pete comes after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, in Feb. 2021. The former couple now continue a co-parenting connection.