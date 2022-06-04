Dua Lipa & Actor Aron Piper Dance At Madrid Club 6 Months After Her Split From Anwar Hadid: Watch

Dua Lipa was spotted dancing at a club with actor Aron Piper in Madrid! The 26-year-old and the Elite actor, 25, were seen grooving to tunes in the red-light club in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3 in the Spanish capital. Dua appeared to be fairly cozy with Aron as she danced in front of him, leaning right into him. She then cracked a smile as she put her arms up and waved them around to the song by Bad Bunny.

¿Nuevo romance a la vista? 🔥🔥 Dua Lipa y Aron Piper fueron vistos de fiesta en Madrid bailando bastante pegaditos. ¿Amigos o algo más? ¿Tú qué opinas? 📸: Créditos a quien correspondan pic.twitter.com/LHtj8ANuiP — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) June 4, 2022

At one point, he also touched her hair as she whispered into his ear. The nature of their relationship is not yet clear, however, the British-born songstress has been publicly single for six months following her split from Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid‘s younger brother Anwar Hadid, 22. The couple dated for two years before breaking things off in Dec. 2021 — just two months before Dua hit the road for her 81 date tour.

The outing with Aron came right after the only Madrid date for her Future Nostalgia tour, which was at the indoor sporting arena Wizink Center. Aron was also seen at the show as a guest, and was seen by fans leaving the venue with Dua.

Curiously, Aron was also seen in a full on make out session with FKA Twigs on Saturday, June 4. The video was posted by the British singer via TikTok just hours after he was clubbing with Dua. 34-year-old Twigs, née Tahliah Debrett Barnett, wore a brown bikini in the short video which was set to her tune “Killer.” The way the video was shot, however, suggests it was for a professional project — like a music video.

Aron is a German and Spanish actor who was born and raised in Berlin. He his best known for his role as Ander Munoz on viral Netflix series Elite, which has been described as the Spanish-language Gossip Girl with a Pretty Little Liars twist. The successful series debuted in 2018 and has now been on for five seasons, picking up an English-watching audience via subtitles along the way. Aron’s character of Ander struggles with his sexuality in the series, creating a relatable storyline for many.

While he become an overnight star in Europe thanks to the show, Aron has kept a low profile when it loves to his love life. He was most recently rumored to be dating model and fashion designer Jessica Goicoechea, who hails from Barcelona, but the relationship was never confirmed by either.