Dua Lipa & Actor Aron Piper Dance At Madrid Club 6 Months After Her Split From Anwar Hadid: Watch

Right after her Madrid 'Future Nostalgia' show, Dua Lipa hit a nightclub with Spanish actor Aron Piper! The actor was also seen kissing FKA Twigs on TikTok the next morning.

June 4, 2022 2:33PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Super star Dua Lipa performing live in Milano per a second sold-out show in front of 15000 fans with her "Future Nostalgia World Tour"Pictured: Dua LipaRef: SPL5314724 260522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada USA - 25 Mar 2022
Image Credit: A Perez Meca/David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa was spotted dancing at a club with actor Aron Piper in Madrid! The 26-year-old and the Elite actor, 25, were seen grooving to tunes in the red-light club in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3 in the Spanish capital. Dua appeared to be fairly cozy with Aron as she danced in front of him, leaning right into him. She then cracked a smile as she put her arms up and waved them around to the song by Bad Bunny.

At one point, he also touched her hair as she whispered into his ear. The nature of their relationship is not yet clear, however, the British-born songstress has been publicly single for six months following her split from Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid‘s younger brother Anwar Hadid, 22. The couple dated for two years before breaking things off in Dec. 2021 — just two months before Dua hit the road for her 81 date tour.

Dua Lipa with her ex Anwar Hadid. (A Perez Meca/David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The outing with Aron came right after the only Madrid date for her Future Nostalgia tour, which was at the indoor sporting arena Wizink Center. Aron was also seen at the show as a guest, and was seen by fans leaving the venue with Dua.

Curiously, Aron was also seen in a full on make out session with FKA Twigs on Saturday, June 4. The video was posted by the British singer via TikTok just hours after he was clubbing with Dua. 34-year-old Twigs, née Tahliah Debrett Barnett, wore a brown bikini in the short video which was set to her tune “Killer.” The way the video was shot, however, suggests it was for a professional project — like a music video.

@fkatwigs

🥀

♬ killer – FKA twigs

Aron is a German and Spanish actor who was born and raised in Berlin. He his best known for his role as Ander Munoz on viral Netflix series Elite, which has been described as the Spanish-language Gossip Girl with a Pretty Little Liars twist. The successful series debuted in 2018 and has now been on for five seasons, picking up an English-watching audience via subtitles along the way. Aron’s character of Ander struggles with his sexuality in the series, creating a relatable storyline for many.

While he become an overnight star in Europe thanks to the show, Aron has kept a low profile when it loves to his love life. He was most recently rumored to be dating model and fashion designer Jessica Goicoechea, who hails from Barcelona, but the relationship was never confirmed by either.

