Dua Lipa Sunbathes In Tiny Yellow Bikini On Recent Portofino Getaway: Photo

Dua Lipa has been killing her bikini game lately, and didn’t disappoint with a tiny yellow two-piece in Italy! The 26-year-old sported the bikini while sun tanning in Portofino, Italy on Saturday, May 28 with friends. Dua looked totally relaxed on a poolside lounge chair as she flipped through her pink-covered iPhone, clearly enjoying the hot Mediterranean weather.

At one point, she got up and threw on a bright pink oversized button down as a cover up, along with a black pair of western style cowboy boots. The London native added a throwback pair of pink sunglasses over top, fitting with the ’90s vibes of her stacked earrings and ring, as well as her black leather handbag. Dua held onto a glass bottle of water to stay hydrated as she seemingly left the pool area, keeping her head covered with a baseball hat.

Bikini tops were seemingly a theme for the “Sweetest Pie” singer on her recent Portofino getaway. She rocked a multi-colored pink, yellow and orange tie-versions of a swim top while exploring the historic village the following day, May 29. She stayed true to her love of neon with a wide legged pink cargo pant that appeared to be made from the same material as her oversized blouse from May 28. Instead or wearing them as a set, Dua swapped the top for a breezy green vest that showed off her beaded body chain.

Dua’s brief vacation came between dates for her sold-out Future Nostalgia Tour, which has 81 dates booked. She performed in nearby Bologna on the same day, which followed her Milan shows on May 25 and May 26. With just one day off between shows, she was back at it in Lyon, France on May 30, followed by a slew of dates in Spain and Portugal.

The singer — who split from boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22, just two months prior to the tour in Dec. 2021 — has previously revealed how she stays in such good shape. “When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning,” she said to Marie Claire in 2018. “Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting.”