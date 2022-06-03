Brielle Biermann Hospitalized After Bahamas Trip: What Happened

Brielle Biermann was hospitalized for food poisoning after her trip the Bahamas. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 25, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories on June 1 of herself in a hospital bed turning away from the camera. “Food poisoning absolutely sucks,” she captioned the image, which can be seen HERE. In a second photo, Brielle’s arm was hooked up to an IV. “Wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy,” Kim Zolciak’s daughter said.

Thankfully, Brielle revealed in her next post that she was out of the hospital and feeling much better. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a photo of a plate of fruit from her little sister Kaia Biermann, 8, with a note that read, “Hope you feel better.” Alongside the image, Brielle wrote, “Thank you everyone who reached out, I’m back home and feeling a bit better now.”

Brielle continued to document her recuperation at home the following day. She posted a photo of herself asleep in bed, before revealing how exactly she got sick. “It was steak. and unfortunately for my already super small plate — I’ll probably never eat one again,” said Brielle. The bombshell brunette proceeded to make homemade chicken noodle soup, which she showed off on her IG Stories.

Prior to the food poisoning crisis, Brielle had such a wonderful getaway to the Bahamas where she sported a sexy pink-and-orange-colored bikini on the beach. She posted photos of the trip to her Instagram, including a shot of her holding a glass of champagne and soaking up the sun. She also showed off her bikini booty from behind while enjoying the outdoor shower in another snapshot. “So fresh & so clean,” she captioned the post.

We’re so glad Brielle is feeling better. And hey, at least she got to enjoy a gorgeous vacation before her health briefly took a turn for the worse.