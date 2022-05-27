Brielle Biermann Rocks Skimpy Pink & Orange Bikini On Bahamas Getaway: Photos

Sexy Bahama Mama! Brielle Biermann is showing off her best assets in Bahama in a series of new photos shared to Instagram. The Don’t Be Tardy star rocked a barely-there pink-and-Orange-colored bikini in the first shot, soaking up the rays of the island locale.
“Who said you needed an excuse to go on vacation?” she captioned the shot, holding a glass of champagne and adding clinking champagne glass emoji to her shot.
The reality star shared an additional bikini photo to her feed, and this time, from behind! “So fresh & so clean,” she captioned the post showing the thong style of the bikini bottom as she took in the beautiful outdoor shower where she was staying on the island.
The 25-year-old is pretty keen on sharing a hot bikini pic, recently modeling a piece from mom Kim Zolciak’s swimsuit line, Salty K. She modeled a sexy striped bikini on Instagram on March 2, posing for three photos in the two-piece swimsuit that showcased her incredible body.
In the first photo, Brielle looked behind as the camera captured her sexy booty. She pushed her braided blonde hair out of the way with her hands that had purple gel nails. Brielle also went with a makeup-free look for the bikini photoshoot.
The second image featured a full body shot of Brielle in her bikini. The Don’t Be Tardy star looked so skinny as she flaunted her thin figure. Then, Brielle posed for a side snapshot in the final sultry photo from her post. Her sizzling booty was once again fully visible for her 1.3 million viewers to admire over.
”life’s better in a bikini 👙,” the 25-year-old wrote in her caption. That phrase couldn’t be truer with these photos. Her younger sister Ariana Biermann, 20, complimented her sister’s sexy look by writing “so hot” in the comments section. The Biermann siblings are always lifting each other up!