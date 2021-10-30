Ariana Biermann, 20, Rocks Little Black Dress & Snuggles Up To Her BFF In Sweet Photo

Ariana Biermann has stunned in a black dress with knee-high black socks ahead of Harry Styles’ concert in Atlanta.

It seems Ariana Biermann, 20, is as much of a Harry Styles fan as we are! The former reality TV star, who is the daughter Kim Zolciak, took to Instagram on October 29 to share a sweet snap with her pal before they headed to Harry’s Atlanta show. “my best friend,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a bar stool in a black dress with matching boots and knee-high socks.

She was cuddled up to her pal Austin, who also donned a black ensemble, including a long sleeved tee, dark jeans, and sneakers. Her proud mama commented, “love you always and forever,” while big sis Brielle Biermann dropped a series of heart eye emojis. Over on her IG story, Ariana shared a selfie of herself and Austin with two other pals, enjoying the show as the former One Direction star performed in Georgia.

It comes a few months after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shut down rumors she had liposuction, and revealed some of her beauty and fitness secrets. After one follower asked if she had “liposuction” or “a tummy tuck,” she wrote, “NOPE JUST WORKED MY A** OFF.” A second fan asked, “Did you get your lips done?” to which she responded, “SURE DID :) AND I F***ING LOVE THEM. BEST THING I EVER DID.” “Do you have jaw filler?” another asked before she replied with “LOL NO.”

Her big sis Brielle has also revealed that she hasn’t had any surgical work done to look the way she does. While Brielle is often called out for her “changing face,” she’s said that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery to achieve her look. “[People] don’t realize that you look different when you’re ten years old to 24,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May. “I hope I look f***ing different, alright!?”

She has admitted to getting lip injections in the past, and even stood up for Kylie Jenner, 24, after she received similar criticism for her seemingly changing appearance. “literally who do people care?” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about Kylie’s evolution. “she looks the f**k good anyone hating is just jealous. stop with the bulls**t stigma behind having to be natural. congrats to the natural peeps but a lil lip filler didn’t hurt no one.” In another slide, Brielle pulled a face at the camera as she criticized the article. “also i hope people look different than they do when they’re 10 and 24????” she added.