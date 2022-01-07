Natalia Bryant’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Blonde Braids On Ski Trip – Before & After Photos

Natalia Bryant ditched her jet-black hair when she debuted a brand new blonde braid hairstyle while on a family ski trip.

Natalia Bryant, 18, completely shocked us when she showed off a brand new hairstyle while on a family ski trip. Natalia debuted a brand new hairstyle of platinum blonde braids that were pulled tight. She kept the roots of her hair jet-black while adding in blonde streaks. She looked fabulous with her new hair which she showed off on a family ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Natalia’s hairstyle was shown off in her mom, Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram post captioned, “Nani Banani,” with a kissy face emoji. In the photo, Vanessa and Natalie cuddled up together in the snow while Vanessa kissed Natalia on the cheek. In the photo, Natalia rocked a puffy black and white herringbone coat with sherpa lining that had red stars on it. As for Vanessa, she wore a black and white polka dot puffer coat.

The photo of Natalia and Vanessa was adorable and we couldn’t help but notice Natalia’s rosy cheeks in the picture. She hilariously commented on the photo, “i missed the sunscreen memo lollll.”

Vanessa has been posting a ton of photos and videos from their vacation and in one video, Natalia let her new hair out while snowboarding. Vanessa posted the video with the caption, “Fresh Powder,” as Natalia weaved through the snow with her long braids hanging out of her helmet.

Her new hair was so long, it ended all the way at her waist. Natalia always looks fabulous no matter what and her latest hairstyle may just be our favorite.