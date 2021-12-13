Natalia Bryant Celebrates Completing Her 1st Semester At USC & Looks Back At The Memories On TikTok

Natalia Bryant’s been having a ball in college, and after finishing the first half of her freshman year, she shared a montage featuring clips from her favorite moments.

Natalia Bryant‘s freshman year of college is flying by! The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant recently finished up her first semester at the University of Southern California, which she commemorated by posting a compilation video to Instagram of her favorite moments in college thus far. The footage, which Natalia created on TikTok and shared on Sunday, December 12, features the teen having a blast with her friends at parties, football games, concerts, Disneyland and more. Natalia is proudly repping her school in the video by wearing Trojans attire at many of the events.

Natalia captioned her video, “semester 1 @uscedu✅🥳. Vanessa, 39, commented on her eldest daughter’s post and shared how proud she is of Natalia. “I love this!!!!! It makes me so happy to see you enjoying your first year of college. I’m so proud of you @nataliabryant1st semester complete. 🎉🎉Keep Fighting On baby girl,” the family matriarch said. Natalia got more congratulatory messages from celebs like Lily Collins, Savannah Chrisley, and Storm Reid.

Natalia was accepted into USC earlier this year, and she kicked off her college experience in August. Vanessa brought Natalia to the school, and they were joined by Natalia’s younger siblings Bianka Bryant, 5, and Capri Bryant, 2, for a sweet selfie that Vanessa posted to Instagram. In her caption, Vanessa admitted that “today was rough,” and also referenced Kobe and her late daughter Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020.

Once Natalia got settled into college, she had the time of her life. She did a bunch of fun activities with her friends, as mentioned before, but also got to attend some high-profile events through the past months. Most notably, the teenager made her Met Gala debut in mid September in a floral dress with a dramatic balloon silhouette from Conner Ives. Two months later, Natalia joined her mom at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala event, where she stunned in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink gown.

Now that Natalia’s home for the holiday, she’ll get some quality time with her mom and sisters. And then it’s back to school for the teen!