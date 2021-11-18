See Pic

Natalia Bryant’s All Smiles Partying With Friends At Harry Styles Concert — Photo

Natalia Bryant
BACKGRID
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Vanessa Bryant wearing Pamela Rowland
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Natalia Bryant and Iris Apatow enjoy a night out as they arrive at the Harry Styles concert with a friend. Pictured: Natalia Bryant, Iris Apatow BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Natalia Bryant Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021
Vanessa Bryant, left, and Natalia Bryant attend the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Natalia Bryant wore a long gray sweater and jeans to a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles that she attended with actress Iris Apatow and another friend.

Natalia Bryant was such an excited fan at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant was pictured entering the concert venue to witness a dazzling show headlined by the 27-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer, whose been performing around the world on his Love on Tour. Natalia was joined for the night out by actress Iris Apatow and one of their friends.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant enters the Harry Styles concert on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles (Photo: BACKGRID)

Natalia dressed fairly casual for Harry’s concert. She wore a long gray sweater over a black top to stay warm amidst falling temperatures outside. She also wore blue floral jeans and white and pink sneakers. The teenager kept her dark hair back in a long ponytail. She looked so excited to be arriving at the concert, and who could blame her? After all, it’s Harry Styles!

Natalia’s gotten to enjoy some fun public outings as of late. On Nov. 13, she joined her mother Vanessa, 39, at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchel event in West Hollywood. Natalia looked drop dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink gown. Two months earlier, she made her Met Gala debut in NYC in a floral dress with a dramatic balloon silhouette from Conner Ives

Related Gallery

Kobe Bryant & His Daughters — Photos Of The NBA Star With Kids

Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant at the Baby2Bbay 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Natalia similarly stunned when she made her debut on the cover of Teen Vogue for its September issue. In the accompanying interview, the University of Southern California student explained how she and her family honor the legacies of dad Kobe and sister Gianna, were tragically killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. “I love talking about my dad,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me. [For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.”