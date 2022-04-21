Brielle Biermann Rocks Sexy White String Bikini Pre-Jaw Surgery: ‘My Motivation’

Brielle Biermann showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a tiny white string bikini pre-jaw surgery.

Brielle Biermann
Image Credit: MEGA

Brielle Biermann is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted a photo of her sitting on the floor wearing a white string bikini from her mom Kim Zolciak’s, swimwear line, Salty K Swim.

Brielle posted the photo with the caption, “my motivation for summer.. pre jaw surgery body.” She hilariously commented on her own post, “yes im my own hype woman.” Brielle had jaw surgery in August 2021.

She shared the news on Instagram writing, “sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life.”

Brielle has been rocking a slew of fabulous bikinis lately and one of our favorites was her pink striped bikini from Salty K Swim. Brielle posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “can’t wait to be back in the islands. new salty k swimsuit coming soon.”

In the photos, Brielle rocked the striped two-piece which featured a plunging triangle top with matching side-tie bottoms. The tiny bottoms were super cheeky, putting her bare butt on full display.

Brielle styled her bikini with a straw bag that read, “Beach please,” a pair of oversized sunglasses, and had her brown hair down in loose waves.

Aside from these swimsuits, Brielle rocked a dark blue velvet bikini from Kim’s line that featured a strapless bandeau bikini top that was cut high underneath her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

