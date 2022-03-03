See Pics

Brielle Biermann Slays Striped Bikini & No Makeup In Gorgeous New Photos

The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star looked smoking hot in her two-piece striped bikini that highlighted her skinny figure.

Brielle Bierman, 25, modeled a sexy striped bikini on Instagram on March 2. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posed for three photos in the two-piece swimsuit that showcased her incredible body. The colorful bikini comes from her mom Kim Zolciak’s swimsuit line, Salty K.

In the first photo, Brielle looked behind as the camera captured her sexy booty. She pushed her braided blonde hair out of the way with her hands that had purple gel nails. Brielle also went with a makeup-free look for the bikini photoshoot.

The second image featured a full body shot of Brielle in her bikini. The Don’t Be Tardy star looked so skinny as she flaunted her thin figure. Then, Brielle posed for a side snapshot in the final sultry photo from her post. Her sizzling booty was once again fully visible for her 1.3 million viewers to admire over.

“life’s better in a bikini 👙,” the 25-year-old wrote in her caption. That phrase couldn’t be truer with these photos. Her younger sister Ariana Biermann, 20, complimented her sister’s sexy look by writing “so hot” in the comments section. The Biermann siblings are always lifting each other up!
Brielle Biermann

Brielle truly is the queen of bikinis. On March 1, the reality star took to social media to share a smoldering photo of herself in a pretty peach bikini from Salty K. She looked absolutely gorgeous while modeling the swimsuit. Brielle similarly had her hair swept back in a loose, romantic braid, and opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

As summer approaches, we can expect to see even more of Brielle’s smoking hot bikini looks. Although, as the star has proven, she’ll slip on a swimsuit no matter the season.