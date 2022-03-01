Brielle Biermann Stuns In A Tiny Peach Bikini For Sexy New Photos

Brielle Biermann stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The reality star sent hearts racing while posing in a pretty bikini.

Brielle Biermann left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 25-year-old took to social media on March 1 and shared a smoldering photo as the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a pretty peach bikini from her mom Kim Zolciak’s swimsuit line, Salty K.

The reality star showcased her modeling skills as she posed in the Pretty in Pink style from the swimwear line’s Mini Collection which retails for $90. Brielle posted a series of photos as she promoted a self-tanner while wearing the darling two-piece swimsuit which featured a ruched scoop neck bikini top with pretty tie waisted bottoms adorned with large bows on each side.

Brielle shared two looks with her Instagram followers which featured her hair flowing down past her shoulders in one shot, and another swept back in a loose, romantic braid. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

Fans flocked to the Bravolebrity’s social media page to gush over the beauty. “Could you be the most beautiful girl in the world? YES!” one follower commented. “That is such a cute Bikini… Love the color!” one fan responded. “Natural is by far your best look,” another wrote.

Brielle is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on Feb. 27 while celebrating her birthday. The toned star showed off her long legs while wearing a sexy little black dress with zippered detailing throughout. She wore her hair in high, messy pigtail buns and completed her look with chunky black heels. “Birthday behavior,” she captioned the post.