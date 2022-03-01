See Pics

Brielle Biermann Stuns In A Tiny Peach Bikini For Sexy New Photos

Brielle Biermann peach bikini
AM/SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 46 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Brielle Biermann stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The reality star sent hearts racing while posing in a pretty bikini.

Brielle Biermann left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 25-year-old took to social media on March 1 and shared a smoldering photo as the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a pretty peach bikini from her mom Kim Zolciak’s swimsuit line, Salty K.

The reality star showcased her modeling skills as she posed in the Pretty in Pink style from the swimwear line’s Mini Collection which retails for $90. Brielle posted a series of photos as she promoted a self-tanner while wearing the darling two-piece swimsuit which featured a ruched scoop neck bikini top with pretty tie waisted bottoms adorned with large bows on each side.

Brielle shared two looks with her Instagram followers which featured her hair flowing down past her shoulders in one shot, and another swept back in a loose, romantic braid. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

Brielle Biermann peach bikini
Brielle Biermann stunned in a peach bikini (AM/SplashNews)

Related Gallery

Brielle Biermann: See The 'Real Housewives' Star's Best Looks

Beverly Hills, CA - Brielle Biermann and her mother Kim Zolciak have lunch with friends at IL Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Stallones and Zolciak-Biermann's out enjoying a family dinner double date at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica. Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Sistine Stallone, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann, Sylvester Stallone, Jennife BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Stallones and Zolciak-Biermann's out enjoying a family dinner double date at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica. Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Sistine Stallone, Kroy Biermann, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Fans flocked to the Bravolebrity’s social media page to gush over the beauty. “Could you be the most beautiful girl in the world? YES!” one follower commented. “That is such a cute Bikini… Love the color!” one fan responded. “Natural is by far your best look,” another wrote.

Brielle is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on Feb. 27 while celebrating her birthday. The toned star showed off her long legs while wearing a sexy little black dress with zippered detailing throughout. She wore her hair in high, messy pigtail buns and completed her look with chunky black heels. “Birthday behavior,” she captioned the post.