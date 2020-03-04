Hailey Baldwin looked ready for summer when she showed off her long toned legs in a pair of tight daisy dukes while out in Hollywood on March 3!

It may not even be spring yet, but Hailey Baldwin, 23, is officially ready for summer! The blonde bombshell was out in Hollywood on March 3 when she embraced the warmer weather in a pair of skintight daisy dukes. It’s no secret that Hailey has amazing legs and she loves to show them off any chance she gets. This time, she threw on a pair of high-waisted skintight Re/Done Levi’s Two Tone Shorts that were dark in the front and light in the back. The shorts were super short, putting her toned pins on full display.

She paired the shorts with a white cropped Brandy Melville Beyonca Tank and threw on a black Sami Miro Vintage x Andre Saraiva Leather Jacket on top. Hailey accessorized her casual but sexy ensemble with a pair of chunky white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers with high Paccbet Hi-Tec Socks. A pair of Saint Laurent New Wave Sl 276 sunglasses and thick gold Jennifer Fisher Mini Maeve Hoop Earrings completed her look.

Hailey has been showing off her legs a ton recently and the model was just at Paris Fashion Week when she rocked a slew of leggy looks. Hailey looked fabulous on Feb. 26 when she wore a dark green two-piece Tre by Natalie Ratabesi Pre-Fall 2020 Suit featuring high-waisted shorts and a matching cropped jacket. Her shorts were super short, revealing her legs. Underneath the jacket, which featured gold buttons and a black collar, Hailey threw on a skintight black crop top, putting her abs on display. She topped her look off with a pair of tight black leather Casadei Leather Over the Knee Boots, gold Bottega Veneta Twisted Triangle Hoop Earrings, Saint Laurent New Wave Sl 276 sunglasses, and a Bottega Veneta the Chain Pouch.

We absolutely loved Hailey’s outfit and we cannot wait to see all of the celebs rocking daisy dukes this summer. To see all of the stars rocking the short shorts, you can click through the gallery above!