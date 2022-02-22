Fashion

Brielle Biermann Rocks Striped Bikini From Mom Kim Zolciak’s Collection – New Photos

Brielle Bierman
Another day, another sexy bikini photo from Brielle Biermann who looked fabulous when she rocked a striped bikini from her mom Kim Zolciak’s collection.

Brielle Biermann, 24, is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and her latest bikini may just be our favorite. She showed off her incredible figure in a pink striped bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s line, Salty K Swim, with super cheeky bottoms, while on the beach.

Brielle posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “can’t wait to be back in the islands. new salty k swimsuit coming soon.” In the photos, Brielle rocked the striped two-piece which featured a plunging triangle top with matching side-tie bottoms. The tiny bottoms were super cheeky, putting her bare butt on full display.

Brielle styled her bikini with a straw bag that read, “Beach please,” a pair of oversized sunglasses, and had her brown hair down in loose waves.

Brielle loves wearing sexy bikinis and aside from this one, she looked fabulous in a dark blue velvet bikini from Kim’s line. She posed against a large painted duck statue. Her bikini featured a strapless bandeau bikini top that was cut high underneath her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Aside from this suit, Brielle has been on a roll with her bikini photos lately and just recently she posted a picture of herself wearing a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms. posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display.