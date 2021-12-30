Brielle Biermann Rocks Strapless Black Bikini While Showing Off Her Tan

Brielle Biermann looked incredible when she showed off her toned body & super bronze tan in a sexy new bikini photo.

If there’s one thing for sure about Brielle Biermann, 24, it’s that she is always rocking a sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Brielle looked amazing when she rocked a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms.

Brielle posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display. The tiny scrunched top revealed ample cleavage while the string bottoms were super high-rise and small in the front, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.

In the first photo, Brielle rocked her long brown hair in two french braid pigtails, and in the second photo, she let her hair down, flowing in beach waves. She captioned the post, “AFTER->BEFORE! Always festive season ready with my @lovingtanofficial Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark. I’ve been using their products for 4+ years and they are still my fav go-to self-tan for dark, natural-looking results. Use my code BRIELLEB to get a free Deluxe Applicator Mitt with your purchase from their website.”

Brielle loves a good bikini photo and just recently she looked fab in a black and white photo of herself, taken from behind while swimming in the ocean and her backside was on full display in the super cheeky bottoms.

Brielle posted the photo rocking a floral print two-piece from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim, with the caption, “let’s sail away.” The bottoms were ruched in the center and had a tie in the middle while the top was a bandeau. She kept her long hair down and wet in beachy waves.