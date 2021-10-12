See Pic

Brielle Biermann Rocks Bikini From Mom Kim Zolciak’s Line While Taking A Dip In The Ocean

Brielle Biermann
MEGA
Exclusive - Brielle BiermannExclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Stallones and Zolciak-Biermann's out enjoying a family dinner double date at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica. Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Sistine Stallone, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann, Sylvester Stallone, Jennife BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Stallones and Zolciak-Biermann's out enjoying a family dinner double date at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica. Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Sistine Stallone, Kroy Biermann, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brielle Biermann was seen leaving dinner with friends at 'Catch LA' in West Hollywood, CA. 12 Oct 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann. Photo credit: Stan / Kevin Wong / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA525496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Brielle Biermann looked fabulous when she showed off her behind in a cheeky bikini from her mom’s swimsuit line.

If there’s one thing for sure about Brielle Biermann, 24, it is that she loves to show off her incredible body in sexy swimsuits on Instagram, and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. Brielle posted a black and white photo of herself, taken from behind while swimming in the ocean. Her backside was on full display in the super cheeky bottoms.

Brielle posted the photo rocking a floral print two-piece from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim, with the caption, “let’s sail away.” The bottoms were ruched in the center and had a tie in the middle while the top was a bandeau. She kept her long hair down and wet in beachy waves.

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann in a red bikini. (MEGA)

Brielle is constantly rocking sexy bathing suits on social media and they’re almost always from Kim’s line, or in some cases, they’re bathing suits she borrowed from Kim. Just recently, she rocked Kim’s Gucci g-string thong that had a large diamond GG medallion at the top of the back. In the photo, Brielle didn’t show off anything other than her butt and gorgeous long blonde hair.

Related Gallery

Brielle Biermann & Kim Zolciak's Look-Alike Photos

Kim Zolciak Biermann, Brielle
Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann
Kim Zolciak, Brielle,

Brielle posted the photo which was taken on a beach with the caption, “my mom bought it first but i wore it first.” Kim took to the comments section to write, “I bought it for us both crazy,” while Brielle’s sister, Ariana, 19, commented, “UNBELIEVABLE.”

When Brielle isn’t borrowing Kim’s suits, she’s modeling Kim’s collection, and one of our favorites was her tiny leopard print string bikini which was the same exact one that Kim and Ariana modeled earlier in the summer. The top was a triangle bikini top while the bottoms were low-rise and had thin straps on the sides.