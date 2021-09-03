See Pic

Brielle Biermann Slays In Pink String Bikini For Gorgeous Mirror Selfie — See Pics

Former ‘Real Housewives’ star Brielle Biermann has stunned in a baby pink string bikini, as she posed for a stunning new mirror selfie.

Brielle Biermann, 24, absolutely slayed in a pink bikini while showing off her glowing tan. The daughter of reality star Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on September 2 to share a couple of gorgeous mirror selfies. “For the most natural looking tan I always use my @lovingtanofficial,” she said of her bronzed glow. “It is my holy-grail product.”

She held the bottle in one hand, showing off her long, pink nails, which perfectly matched her two-piece swimsuit. Brielle also styled her brunette tresses in loose waves, while offering the camera a subtle smile. “Love ur hair darker,” one fan commented, while another simply wrote, “Beautiful.”

Brielle recently stunned in another bikini: her mom’s Gucci g-string thong with a large diamond GG medallion at the top! “my mom bought it first but i wore it first,” the 24-year-old captioned the snap Kim took to the comments section writing, “I bought it for us both crazy,” while Brielle’s sister, Ariana, 19, commented, “UNBELIEVABLE.”

Brielle Biermann. Image: MEGA

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently revealed that she hasn’t had any surgical work done to look the way she does. While Brielle is often called out for her “changing face,” she’s said that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery to achieve her look. “[People] don’t realize that you look different when you’re ten years old to 24,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May. “I hope I look f***ing different, alright!?”

She has admitted to getting lip injections in the past, and even stood up for Kylie Jenner, 24, after she received similar criticism for her seemingly changing appearance. “literally who do people care?” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about Kylie’s evolution. “she looks the f**k good anyone hating is just jealous. stop with the bulls**t stigma behind having to be natural. congrats to the natural peeps but a lil lip filler didn’t hurt no one.” In another slide, Brielle pulled a face at the camera as she criticized the article. “also i hope people look different than they do when they’re 10 and 24????” she added.