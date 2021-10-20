Brielle Biermann Rocks Crop Top On Lunch Date With Mom Kim Zolciak — Photos

See Pics

Brielle Biermann Rocks Crop Top On Lunch Date With Mom Kim Zolciak

Two months after her jaw surgery, Brielle Biermann was all smiles as she stepped out for Italian food with mom Kim Zolciak in Beverly Hills.

Brielle Biermann stepped out for a lunch date with mom Kim Zolciak and some pals in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The TV personality, 24, looked comfortable and casual in a black long sleeve crop top at Italian restaurant Il Pastaio on Tuesday, finishing the look with sweatpants and some bright sneakers.

Brielle Biermann grabs lunch with mom Kim Zolciak and a pal in Beverly Hills on October 19, 2021

Her famous mom, 43, opted for a similar look for the outing, wearing an all-black ensemble that consisted of a t-shirt and trousers (below). Both mom and daughter kept their billowing locks down as they enjoyed some Italian food and wine. The outing comes after Brielle revealed that she underwent jaw surgery in August to correct an overbite.

She announced the news alongside a series of photos and videos from the hospital on Instagram in September, explaining that the surgery was “not for aesthetics,” but “for quality of life.” Brielle explained that excessively sucking her thumb as a child resulted in a “narrow” mouth and “excessive overbite” that caused her “teeth to have no contact whatsoever.”

“have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza? or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger?” she wrote. “impossible for me. i had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time i ate. that lisp some of y’all complained about? thank the overbite for that as well.”

Brielle Biermann grabs lunch with mom Kim Zolciak and a pal in Beverly Hills on October 19, 2021

Brielle added that she was “dreading this surgery” and “fearing the worst of the worst,” but she was able to get through the toughest first few weeks thanks to her family and support system. She said that she felt more “aligned and can breathe way better.” In the comments’ section, mom Kim called her the “toughest cookie I know!” She wrote, “So proud of you!!! It’s only up from here!!!”

Following her full recovery, proud mom Kim shared a snapshot with her daughter on Instagram and called her the “strongest humans I’ve ever met.” Kim gushed, “I couldn’t be more proud proud!! We have been through it together trust that Brielle and @arianabiermann have ALWAYS been my strength when I was weak, felt broken or was just flat out exhausted! Every single day of my life i am forever grateful for all of my children.”