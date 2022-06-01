Heidi Montag Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt: ‘I Couldn’t Be More Excited’

More About Heidi Montag Heidi Montag Accuses Lady Gaga Of Sabotaging Her Music Career: She Stole My Song

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are about to become a family of four! Heidi announced on June 1that she and Spencer are expecting their second child and the couple couldn’t be happier! The former stars of The Hills shared the news with Us Weekly. “I couldn’t be more excited,” Heidi said. “I don’t know who I’m most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it.”

Heidi said that she had “accepted” that she might not be meant to have another kid, and she went through a roller coaster of emotions while trying for her latest bundle of joy. Leading up to the pregnancy, she started eating “bison hearts and raw meat and lots of liver” while on an animal-based diet. “I really eliminated most vegetables because they say there’s oxalate and toxins that could really interfere,” she admitted. “I had minimum fruit. I basically had no grains and was on a few supplements. And then I also found a lubricant that’s supposed to be great for fertility. And all that came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant.”

Prior to their exciting announcement, Heidi and Spencer were spending a lot of quality time with their little family. In January 2021, the parents were spotted at the beach with their little boy, Gunner, 4, where Heidi sported a cute neon green two-piece. The trio looked like they were having so much fun, as Spencer snapped images on his phone. With the new addition on the way, there are bound to be more of these moments in store!

But the road to baby number two wasn’t as smooth as some fans might presume. “I think [Spencer’s] nervous,” Heidi shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at Booby Tape’s official USA launch party in LA on July 25, 2019. “I think he’s a little bit nervous about it especially because I have such sleep depravation. He’s like, whenever you start sleeping, I’m fully supportive and ready but I think you need to sleep a little bit. Because I haven’t slept in like two years,” she revealed.

Despite some of Spencer’s own hesitations, Heidi seemed ready to consider bringing a new baby into their family fold. “If I get one full night of sleep, baby making is on,” Heidi expressed to HL. At the time, though, she echoed what so many young women who are raising a toddler were feeling: “I’m pretty tired.”

Spencer and Heidi began dating in 2007 at the height of The Hills‘ popularity. The couple’s relationship caused quite a stir, and even some drama between Heidi and Lauren Conrad. During the series’ fourth season, Spencer and Heidi eloped to Mexico and exchanged their vows on November 20, 2008. Another ceremony was held on April 25, 2009 in Pasadena. After almost nine years of marriage, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Gunner, on October 1, 2017.