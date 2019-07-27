‘The Hills’ Star Heidi Montag Reveals Why She’s Hesitant To Have Another Baby With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have proven they know how to make adorable kids. They revealed in our EXCLUSIVE interview if they plan to have a second child any time soon.

Heidi Montag, 32, and husband Spencer Pratt, 35, grew into an adorable family of three when they welcomed son Gunner Stone, 1, in Oct. 2017. So now that he’s getting older, does this mean the couple are gearing up for baby #2? Sounds like if it’s up to Spencer, they’re going to wait a bit longer!

“I think he’s nervous,” Heidi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Booby Tape’s official USA launch party in LA on July 25th. “I think he’s a little bit nervous about it especially because I have such sleep depravation. He’s like, whenever you start sleeping, I’m fully supportive and ready but I think you need to sleep a little bit. Because I haven’t slept in like two years.”

Speidi, as fans from the franchise like to refer to them, has been extremely busy lately filming The Hills: New Beginnings which just got picked up for a second season, so it seems like sleeping in these days is nowhere in sight for Heidi! However, should she get a little break, it’s game on! “If I get one full night of sleep, baby making is on,” Heidi shared. “I’m pretty tired.”

We hope Heidi catches up on those zzz’s soon so we can see another adorable Pratt baby running around during filming of the next season! Make sure you catch Heidi, Spencer, Gunner and the rest of the cast Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.