Dakota Johnson Holds Hands With Chris Martin For Romantic Dinner Date In Hollywood

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out for Sushi in Hollywood on May 26, and the couple looked happy and in love! The 32-year-old daughter of film stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and Coldplay lead, 45, were photographed holding hands on their way into the Sushi Park restaurant on famed Sunset Boulevard. Dakota and Chris dressed down for their cute and casual outing, with Chris rocking a blue T-shirt with a white heart and jeans, and Dakota wearing a black jacket, white top, and blue jeans. The 50 Shades movie franchise star also wore a pretty gold pendant around her neck and let her hair fall straight around her shoulders.

The famous couple, who have been dating since 2017, have been very private about their relationship. Dakota confirmed in a December 2021 interview that they prefer to stay home at their gorgeous Point Dume, Malibu, house. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she told Elle. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Dakota noted that even when a weekend is on the horizon, the homebody in her generally winds up watching TV. “I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do,” she continued. “I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”

View Related Gallery Dakota Johnson -- Pics Of The Actress Dakota Johnson attends the closing ceremony of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival , in Marrakesh, Morocco, 08 December 2018. The festival runs from 30 November to 08 December. 17th Marrakech International Film Festival, Marrakesh, Morocco - 08 Dec 2018 EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin pack on the PDA during a rare night out together at sushi park restaurant!. 26 May 2022 Pictured: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862448_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

And while Dakota and the “Sky Full Of Stars” singer face an age gap of 13 years, she told the magazine that she’s lived a lot for her relatively young age. “I feel both 48 and 26,” she said. ‘I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older.”

The Black Mass actress is Hollywood royalty in her own right — her mother Melanie is iconic, as is her father, who starred in TV’s Miami Vice. Furthermore, her grandmother Tippi Hedren memorably starred in Alfred Hitchcock‘s legendary horror film The Birds. As for Chris, he was married to Goop maven and Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow for 13. They have two children together Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.