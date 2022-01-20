Melanie Griffith Honors ‘Beautiful & Tenacious’ Mom Tippi Hedren On 92nd Birthday — See Tribute

Tippi Hedren is 92! To celebrate ‘The Birds’ actress’s big day, her daughter Melanie Griffith shared a heartwarming post with new and old photos of Tippi.

Melanie Griffith, 64, is spreading the love to her mom Tippi Hedren on her 92nd birthday. Melanie took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 19 to honor The Birds and Marnie actress with a heartfelt tribute that featured several images, some new and some old, of Tippi. While all the photos were taken across decades of Tippi’s life, the iconic actress and animal activist looked gorgeous in each and every shot. She’s truly aged like fine wine!

Along with the photos, Melanie shared a beautiful message directed at her mother. “Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!!” the Working Girl star wrote. “Happy happy birthday…. I love you very much! 💙♥️💛🌈,” she added. In the comments section, Tippi received more birthday wishes from her daughter’s famous friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer, Amber Valletta, and more.

Tippi welcomed Melanie on August 9, 1957 with her first husband, advertising executive Peter Griffith. The couple got divorced and Peter later passed away at the age of 67 in May 2001. Tippi has been married two more times: first to agent and producer Noel Marshall from 1964 to 1982, and then to steel manufacturer Luis Barrenechea from 1985 to 1992. Melanie is Tippi’s only child.

Like her mother, Melanie has been married and divorced three times. Her former marriages were with actors Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas. Melanie has three children: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25. Tippi is very close with her grandchildren, and she’s been able to witness Dakota follow in her footsteps and blossom into a very successful actress in Hollywood.