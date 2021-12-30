Dakota Johnson Spills About ‘Cozy & Private’ Life With Chris Martin In Interview About Romance

‘The Lost Daughter’ star opened up about her often very private relationship with the Coldplay vocalist in a new interview.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been an item since 2017, and have attracted plenty of media attention since becoming a couple. Dakota, 32, opened up about their loving relationship with each other in a new interview with Elle, published on December 30. While she and the 40-year-old Coldplay singer have been together for over four years, Dakota had mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

While the pair have been seen out and about together on plenty of occasions, the couple have mostly kept their romance low-key, and the 50 Shades actress admitted that she likes to unwind from her busy life with the Coldplay frontman. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” Dakota told Elle. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

As for that partying at home, Dakota admitted that she tends to go for the more relaxed side of things rather than wild nights. “I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do,” she explained. “I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”

While the couple may prefer “cozy and private” nights in, Chris has declared his love for Dakota during an October 14 Coldplay gig in London. Before the band played their collaboration with k-pop sensations BTS “My Universe,” Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go,” he said before the band kicked into the track.

Even though Chris and Dakota may generally keep their relationship between themselves, the couple have been seen showing a bit more PDA recently. The actress linked arms with her beau as they went for a romantic stroll in Mallorca, Spain over the summer, and they were seen holding hands after the London premiere of Dakota’s new movie The Lost Daughter in October.