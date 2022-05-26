Kanye West Was A ‘Doting Dad’ To Daughter North, 8, During Nobu Lunch

Kanye West and his little girl, North West, just shared an adorable lunch date together at NOBU Wednesday, and according to an onlooker, the rapper was “clearly very happy” to spend time with his daughter.

“Kanye was clearly very happy to be spending time with North. He couldn’t stop smiling and it was really sweet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kanye listened intently to all her little stories. They kept whispering things to each other and it was really adorable to see them together.”

The insider continued, “He was very much the doting dad and hung on her every word. They seemed like any other father-daughter couple having a nice date and it was obvious they were very close. Kanye and North were seated in one of Nobu’s private rooms (along with what seemed like security) so they could enjoy a quiet meal. It was just a relaxing, nice time.”

The pair were pictured at the celebrity hotspot in Malibu, California with Ye wearing black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.

North, meanwhile, had no interest in hiding from the paparazzi. Ye and Kim Kardashian‘s eldest child walked out of Nobu wearing a black T-shirt with bright purple and orange graphics, as well as a pair of dark pants. North had her black hair styled in cute braids that reached her chest.

Kanye and his daughter’s lunch date seemed to be much-needed since they were recently continents apart due to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding. North went with her mom to the Italian nuptials, though her siblings Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, didn’t make the trip abroad. Kanye, meanwhile, recently enjoyed trips to Japan and New York City with his model girlfriend Chaney Jones, 24, who looks remarkably like his ex-wife Kim.