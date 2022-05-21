Naomi Campbell’s Boyfriends: Everything To Know About The Supermodel’s Dating History

Naomi Campbell, 51, made her name as a supermodel in the ’80s and ’90s. The beloved beauty modeled for top photographers including Herb Ritss and Peter Lindberghe, stomped the runway for Gianna Versace and Isaac Mizrahi, and was known as one of the top models of her generation alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, and Kate Moss. The British beauty received the Fashion Icon award in 2018, an honor given by the elite Council of Fashion Designers of America. And to this day, she models for various campaigns — in 2019 she signed with NARS cosmetics.

Naomi became a mother as well when she welcomed a daughter in May of 2021. She’s been linked to a number of famous and influential men over the years, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Clayton, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Robert De Niro, Badr Jafar, Louis Camilleri, Skepta, Liam Payne, Hassan Jameel, and Usher. But two men have emerged as her most important long-term relationships, businessman Flavio Briatore and international real estate developer Vladislav Doronin. Here’s everything to know about the gorgeous model’s two long-term partners in life.

Flavio Briatore

Naomi dated Formula One racing head Flavio from 1998-2003, eventually becoming engaged to him and ultimately breaking it off. And while Naomi wasn’t the only beauty in Flavio’s life — he subsequently fathered Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni — he seemed genuinely fond of Naomi. “Ah Naomi,” he said in the Daily Telegraph in 2002, per Vogue “I still like her a lot. In fact, I just saw her two weeks ago. You know, she is a very sweet and generous girl. People do not know what she is really like.”

Though the two didn’t last, she still considers him her mentor. She’s even been know to spend time with Flavio’s current wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, per the Daily Mail.

Vladislav Doronin

In 2008, the famous model met Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin at the Cannes Film Festival, and it was the beginning of something serious. “Things were ordered when Naomi was with him,” a friend of Naomi said in 2020 per the New York Post. “I felt her life had a bit more balance, a bit more discipline.”

The real estate mogul and Naomi reportedly enjoyed a passionate love affair, with Naomi throwing him an “incredible” three day 50th birthday party in India in 2012. Diana Ross, Demi Moore, and Kate Moss were reportedly there. But things went south in 2013 after Vladislav allegedly was caught in the arms of model Luo Zilin, and the couple subsequently split.

But even years after the relationship ended, the model’s link with her former love isn’t quite severed — Naomi sued Vladislav for items she wanted back in 2020. He reportedly sued her back for money he says he loaned her, and some personal property valued at over $3 million, per TMZ.