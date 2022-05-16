Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Slays In Black Silk Mini Dress & Pearls For Prom: Photos

Heidi Klum certainly has a twin in her daughter! The 48-year-old supermodel’s daughter Leni Klum, 18, rocked a dress to her senior prom that her mother wore in 1998. “Prom night in mamas dress,” Leni captioned a carousel of photos posing in the stunning gown, seen below.

The dress is a timeless black number made of satin-like material. Heidi wore it at the taping of HBO’s Comic Relief 8, which was an installment of a series of charity shows to raise money for the homeless. It was hosted by Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, and Billy Crystal.

Heidi commented on her daughter’s photo with a simple heart-eye emoji. Leni is the eldest of Heidi’s four children. She was born in 1998 to the America’s Got Talent judge and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Leni is following in her mom’s footsteps in modeling and signed with CAA fashion in July 2021 at the age of 17. The previous year, she made her Vogue cover debut alongside her mother in Vogue Germany‘s January/February 2021 issue. “I’m so proud of you. And it’s not because you’ve chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman,” the German-born model said in a heartfelt Instagram post that featured their cover. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You ain’t no mini-me and I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.” She also praised her daughter’s character as “a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals” who has her “heart in the right place.”

Heidi also has two sons, Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and a daughter, Lou, 12. She shares them with her ex-husband, British singer Seal, 58. The couple was married between 2005 and 2014. “I cherish all of the great memories Seal and I created together over the years. Our separation was based on issues between the two of us,” she said in a statement regarding her divorce at the time of the news. “Seal has moved on and so have I. My priority has and continues to be protecting and providing for our children.” Heidi married Tom Kaulitz in 2019.