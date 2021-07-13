See Pics

Kate Moss, 47, Rocks Kim Kardashian’s Underwear In Gorgeous New SKIMs Campaign: See Photos

SKIMS
Kate Moss is the new face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMs line and it’s because she’s a ‘fashion icon’, the ‘KUWTK’ star revealed on July 13.

Kim Kardashian tapped supermodel Kate Moss, 47, to be the new face of her billion-dollar SKIMs shapewear and loungewear line, and she shared the exciting announcement on social media on July 13.

“Introducing Kate Moss for @SKIMS,” Kim, 40, captioned her Instagram post. And while they recently toured the Vatican together last month, Kim said, “I first met @katemossagency in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since! She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!”

Kate Moss (SKIMS)

In the images that followed, Kate models bras and underwear in shades of black and white. . And to say that she looks phenomenal would be an understatement.

As soon as Kim shared the photos, her followers went wild. “SKIMS just went high fashion,” Kim’s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban wrote, while Hailey Baldwin commented, “Insane”. And she, of course, meant that in a good way. Meanwhile, Kim’s other good friend, La La Anthony, couldn’t get over how hot the “ICON” looks in the photos.

Kate Moss (SKIMS)

This exciting news for SKIMs comes after Kim recently revealed that the brand will provide Team USA’s underwear and pajamas at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about he Olympics from my stepdad,” Kim wrote on June 28. “As I would watch the athletes complete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of [Caitlyn Jenner‘s] and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”