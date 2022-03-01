Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, Goes Topless Except For Gold Necklace At Off-White Show

Naomi Campbell looked gorgeous when she graced the Off-White runway during Paris Fashion Week wearing nothing but a jacket & gold jewelry covering her chest.

Naomi Campbell made her return to the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, when she went topless in nothing but a gold chain necklace. The 51-year-old supermodel put her bare chest on display in her outfit which featured baggy, high-waisted green crushed velvet trousers with a floor-length black peacoat.

The only thing covering Naomi’s upper body was a massive gold chain necklace with a ton of charms hanging off of it. She accessorized her look with a black bucket hat and gorgeous glam with her cheekbones highlighted to the max.

The show was extremely special as it honored late designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2021. Aside from Naomi, other models that walked in the show were here model pals – Helena Christensen and Cindy Crawford, as well as Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Serena Williams.

Helena looked just as fabulous at the show wearing a massive poofy white gown that was covered in crystals and had a flowy skirt. She styled the dress with a gray blazer. Meanwhile, Cindy looked stunning in a high-waisted, tan tulle maxi skirt that had different tiered layers of fabric. Cindy paired her skirt with a cropped black blazer and a T-shirt.

Not only did the models look stunning on the runway, but the stars in attendance looked just as good. Pregnant Rihanna attended looking sexier than ever when she put her baby bump on display in a skintight tan leather dress with a matching fur coat.

Rihanna’s spaghetti strap mini dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the hem of the dress was super short. On top of her dress, Rihanna rocked a baggy, floor-length tan shearling coat which she chose to leave wide open.