Naomi Campell, 51, Confesses She Might Have More Kids: ‘Why Not?’

The supermodel admitted to being open to having more children besides her one nine-month-old daughter.

Naomi Campbell opened up about her experience as a new parent in a new interview with British Vogue published on Monday February 14. The 51-year-old model gushed over her nine-month-old daughter throughout the interview, and while she held back some details (like her daughter’s name and how she had her), Naomi did reveal that she was open to having more children towards the end of the interview.

At the end of the discussion, Naomi admitted that her little one was her chief concern and “comes first” above everything else. “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?” she said, before the interviewer asked if she wanted more and she simply laughed, and said: “Why not?” If she does opt to have more kids, she may still keep it on the down low. She explained how few people knew that she was planning her first child. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said.

While keeping mum on some details, the interview also included the first photos of Naomi modeling with her daughter. Other than looking to the future with more possible kids, Naomi was a total doting mom over her daughter, like revealing that she’s a great flyer and is growing up so quickly. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she said.”I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Naomi had announced her baby’s birth back in May 2021 with a cute Instagram of her holding her daughter’s little feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote in the caption.

Since the baby’s birth, Naomi has been seen with her little one out and about on a few occasions. Whether it’s pushing a stroller or dressing her in adorable outfits, the model clearly adores her daughter. Speaking of outfits, Naomi is definitely making sure her daughter has a great fashion sense. She posted a photo of her daughter, rocking a $200 Versace onesie back in July.