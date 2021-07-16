See Pic

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare, Precious Photo Of Baby Girl Wearing Versace Onesie Worth Over $200

naomi
Sunday Alamba/AP/Shutterstock
Model Naomi Campbell Ralph Lauren Spring 1990 Ready to Wear Fashion Show, New York - 1 Nov 1989
Model Naomi Campbell. Calvin Klein Collection Spring 1990 Ready To Wear Fashion Show - 31 Oct 1989
NAOMI CAMPBELL NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE LIMELIGHT NIGHTCLUB, NEW YORK, AMERICA
Naomi Campbell In Valentino Naomi Campbell In Valentino View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has shared an adorable snap of her newborn baby, proving she’s already taking after her stylish mom in a Versace ‘fit.

Trust Naomi Campbell to have the best dressed baby! The 51-year-old took to Instagram on July 15 to share a snap of her newborn daughter wearing a colorful Versace onesie, which retails for over $200 — see the cute pic here. The new mom gave fans a rare glimpse at the little girl, whose name is yet to be revealed, laying down in the designer ‘fit. “I love you Gianni Versace,” the supermodel wrote, paying tribute to the late fashion designer on the 24th anniversary of his infamous death.

naomi
Naomi Campbell. Image: Sunday Alamba/AP/Shutterstock

The rare snap came just two months after she revealed the surprising news that she had welcomed a daughter. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote on May 18. 

Designer Donatella Versace commented on the announcement at the time, “Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra.” Although the supermodel didn’t confirm how she welcomed the baby, multiple reported claimed she she used a surrogate. As fans would know, Naomi’s exciting news came just four days before her birthday, and the new mom shared another post 10 days later that included a snap of the many flowers she had received.

“Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured onto my daughter and I,” she wrote in the message. “Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes . Despite the challenging year we’ve all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel, strength and perseverance Love, Naomi.” We couldn’t be happier for her!