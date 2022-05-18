Lizzo Breaks Silence on Rumors Harry Styles & Chris Evans Are On Her New Album

Is Harry Styles finally going to give thirsty fans what they want and appear on Lizzo‘s upcoming album? “That is so funny,” Lizzo, 34, remarked about the rumored collab with Harry, 28, during her appearance on The Spout Podcast posted Wednesday (May 18.) Host Tamara Dhia asked the “About Damn Time” singer about fans speculating she and Harry would have a duet on Special, Lizzo’s follow-up to 2019 Cuz I Love You. Lizzo, in return, downplayed the talk. “The internet going to internet,” she said coyly. “That’s all I’ll say about that.”

But what about Lizzo’s other big-time crush, Chris Evans? There’s been talk that the Avengers star might be on the album, and Lizzo explained she tried to get him on it. “I literally hit him up and was like, play piano on my album, and he just said, ‘Ha Ha,'” said Lizzo. “It would have been really cool, but unfortunately not this time.” Fans will have to stay thirsty for a possible Lizzo-Chris collab. Perhaps when she hosts Saturday Night Live for the second time?

During Lizzo’s first time hosting SNL, she joked about her rumored relationships with Harry and Chris. “I’m reading a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” she said during the opening monologue of the Apr. 17 episode. “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby? I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.'”

View Related Gallery Harry Styles' Outfits: Photos Of The One Direction Singer's Craziest Looks Harry Styles performing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Shanghai, China - 20 Nov 2017 Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on . Styles turns 28 on Feb. 1 Celebrity Birthdays - Jan. 30-Feb. 5, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021

Following Lizzo’s stint on SNL, she made a surprise appearance during Harry’s second headlining performance at Coachella 2022. As Harry belted out “I Will Survive,” Lizzo joined him to sing Gloria Gaynor’s classic song. After the two did the song justice, Lizzo and Harry teamed up for a rendition of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” inspiring more speculation about a potential duet. Fans will have to wait until July 15, when Lizzo’s Special drops, to see if Harry does show up.