Lizzo Teases About Being Pregnant With Chris Evans Baby Again On SNL: Watch

In her first stint at hosting Saturday Night Live, Lizzo proved she has the comedic chops to keep up with the best of the best! The “Truth Hurts” singer took over Studio 8H for the April 16 episode and had the audience in stitches as she opened her monologue by poking fun at herself over starting rumors about having Chris Evans’ baby. As fans will recall, Lizzo may have drunkenly slid into the actor’s direct messages on Instagram last year.

“I’m reading a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” she said during the monologue. “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby? I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.” She added with a laugh, “It’s all manifesting.”

She went on to say she was nervous when she got the call to host SNL, even though she is known as the confident singer with lyrics like, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% THAT bitch.” Lizzo explained, “Well, to be completely honest I’m like 50% that bitch, 10% boss bitch and 40% flute-playing band nerd bitch.” She then said she

exciting to host this particular episode because she loves the musical guest — herself!

View Related Gallery ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46 — Photos SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Chris Rock" Episode 1786 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "First Debate" Cold Open on Saturday, October 3, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC) SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Elon Musk" Episode 1803 -- Pictured: Musical guest Miley Cyrus performs "Without You" ft. The Kid LAROI on Saturday, May 8, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Not only was Lizzo hosting the show, but she was the musical guest as well, which marked her second time following a 2019 stint when Eddie Murphy returned to host. She joins a very VIP group of musicians who have pulled double duty as both host and musical guest, including Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, who both did it twice, and Justin Timberlake, who took the challenge three times.

It’s definitely been one busy week for the artist — or “Lizzo Week” as she coined it on her Instagram — as she announced the drop date for her fourth album Special, released the first single from it called “About Damn Time” and debuted her new line of shapewear called Yitty. To let fans know about the body-positive endeavor, Lizzo flooded her Instagram with photos of herself wearing the inclusive garb. “I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body,” she wrote alongside on post. “I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”

To put a cherry on top of all the great Lizzo news, the singer’s new Amazon Prime dance competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls, debuted recently and it’s getting all the love from both the critics and the fans! It’s about damn time, Lizzo! And we’re here for it!