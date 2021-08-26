Lizzo Hilariously Reacts To Fan Art Showing What Her & Chris Evans’ Baby Would Look Like

Lizzo is jokingly keeping her fantasy about a romantic relationship with Chris Evans alive — and honestly, we can’t say we blame her.

Lizzo loves imagining her future with Chris Evans by her side. Not too long ago, the singer teased that she was pregnant with the Marvel actor’s baby, after he replied to her direct message on Instagram, and now, LIzzo has taken things one step further — jokingly, of course.

In early August, TikTok user @maryscartoons shared a video that showed what a baby between Lizzo, 33, and Chris Evan, 40, might look like. The clip also featured Lizzo’s new song “Rumors”, which features Cardi B, so it was a cool video all around.

“Mixing Lizzo and Chris Evans to see what their kid would look like,” the narrator could be heard saying in the video. Anyway, Lizzo has now shared that very same video on her own TikTok channel, and her reaction is hilarious.

At the end of the short video, Lizzo showed off a faux-baby bump, and she captioned the clip with: “WAIT A DAMN MIN”.

Clearly, it’s a joke and Lizzo is just having fun with her Chris Evans fantasy — that’s why we love her so much. But this all started when Lizzo took to TikTok and revealed that she had drunkenly slid into the actor’s direct messages on Instagram. She was embarrassed by her actions, but something positive came from her reveal.

Chris actually replied, and said, “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol”. Obviously, it was a reference to when he accidentally shared a NSFW photo of himself on his Instagram Story last year. Hilarious!