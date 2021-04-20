Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot With Lizzo After She Drunkenly Messages Chris Evans

One thing you can say about Chet Hanks: he’s got chutzpah. Even after Lizzo drunkenly DM’d Chris Evans – and got a reply! – Chet decided to take a chance with the ‘Truth Hurts’ rapper.

It appears that “White Boy Summer” means punching above your weight class when it comes to love. After Lizzo showed that Chris Evans responded positively to her “drunk” DM, Chet Hanks decided now it was a good time to throw his name into the mix. “[Lizzo] if it don’t work out with Captain America, I’m here, baby,” the 30-year-old son of Tom Hanks posted to his Instagram Story on Monday (Apr. 19). He also included “WBS BQS.” So, to recap: Chet is banking on Lizzo, 32, taking a look at Chris, 29, and deciding, “naw, I’ll go with Chet Haze instead.” Again, the boy’s got chutzpah.

For those who missed it, Lizzo admitted to sliding into the Avengers star’s inbox. “Don’t drink and DM, Kids,” she said while sharing her message, which was a string of emojis that translates to “I’m shooting my shot.” “For legal porpoises this is a joke,” added Lizzo, who soundtracked the TikTok with audio of @TheRealTati getting thirsty over Chris. The TikToker said that Chris is a “rare breed, no comparing,” and that was something Lizzo felt, as well.

Fast forward 24-hours later, and Lizzo got a happy ending…of sorts. She posted a new video, one that showed that Chris had decided to follow her on Instagram. That wasn’t all: he replied to her message. “No shame in a drink DM [blowing a kiss emoji] God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji].” Lizzo — as one does when Chris Evans follows you on IG and seems chill with your drunken flirtations – freaked out.

So, there might be something to Chet’s attitude of “taking a shot, no matter what.” This latest incident comes after Chet got scorched online after suggesting that 2021 will be “white boy summer.” In a Mar. 26 video, Chet explained that his take on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” wasn’t a “Donald] Trump, Nascar type white boy summer,” but more of a “me, John B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that, and get ready because I am.”

However, a month after Chet’s proclamation, his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, filed a civil lawsuit in Ft. Bend County, TX, alleging assault and battery and infliction of emotional distress, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Chet’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told HL in a statement that “we consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a Shakedown,” before alleging that the lawsuit is a response to the one Chet filed against her in March. “The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun. She viciously attacked Chet, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video, and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated, and fictional,” his lawyer said.