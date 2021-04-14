Chet Hanks Sued For $1 Million By Ex-GF Kiana Parker Over Claims Of Assault & Battery

Chet Hanks is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, who alleges that she suffered emotional distress and more.

Chet Hanks‘ ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, filed a civil lawsuit on April 13 in Ft. Bend County, TX, alleging assault and battery and infliction of emotional distress, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The suit details that Kiana is seeking “monetary relief in excess of $1,000,000.00 including damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses prejudgment interest, and post judgment interest as allowed by law,” according to court documents.

Marty Singer, Chet’s lawyer, shared a statement with HL regarding the new suit. “We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown,” the attorney told HL. “The lawsuit filed by Ms Parker is in response to the attached lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms Parker on March 4,2021. The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.” This new suit, however, is the latest development in the former couple’s ongoing legal drama.

Prior to the latest suit, Chet filed paperwork on March 4 and sued Kiana for alleged assault and theft. Chet said that his “life was in jeopardy,” per documents obtained by HL. The actor, and son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also claimed that Kiana allegedly assaulted him with a pot and knife. However, Kiana, who began dating Chet in March 2019, alleged that Chet was the one who was often “hostile” toward her.

Chet claimed that in January 2021, his former partner had “stolen money from him to pay for her travel expenses and travel expenses for her friend and combined with theft of monies for her rent, among other things.” In the time after, Chet said he began moving his belongings out of their home in Houston, with the intention to return to Los Angeles.

Chet has also accused his ex of of robbing him of a sum total near $13,700 for certain belongings. Chet’s lawyer, Marty Singer, summed up those events: “The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.”

Kiana had filed for a temporary restraining order from Chet following the January incident, which was granted. The court found that “family violence has occurred, was committed by Chester Marlon Hanks, and there is a clear and present danger that family violence committed by Chester Marlon Hanks is likely to occur again in the future, unless restrained by the Court as shown below,” according to a document from the Fort Bend County District Clerk’s office obtained by HL.

HollywoodLife reached out to the parties involved for comment on the latest suit filed by Kiana Parker.