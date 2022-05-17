Cardi B Reveals How She Changes Diapers With Super Long Nails: Watch

Cardi B isn’t just a rapper — she’s also an experienced mom! But the “Bodack Yellow” artist, 29, has fingernails for days, and a fan took to Twitter to point that out and ask her how she changes diapers for her 8-month-old son with husband Offset, Wave Set Cephus. “Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling,” the Twitter user asked, and Cardi responded directly with a tutorial!

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

“Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video,” the rapper captioned her response video on May 17, adding in several laughing emojis. “Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices.”

Cardi made the roughly two-minute home video with a teddy bear, complete with a onesie, diaper, and wipes. The rapper took her followers step by step through the diaper changing process, including re-snapping the little onesie and dressing the classic teddy bear afterwards. She was careful to show in detail how she carefully fastens the diaper tabs without poking anything with her bright red, jewel-embellished stiletto nails.

Daughter Kulture, 3, adorably looked on while asking questions like, “Mom, why you doing that to the bear?” to which Cardi hilariously responded with a laugh “It’s a long story, Kulture.” “You know I have two kids, so I could do it probably a little faster, maybe because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 19!” she said during the video while snapping the bear’s onesie carefully.

Cardi has been a mom since she gave birth to Kulture on July 10, 2018 in Atlanta — a moment captured in Offset’s documentary. Though the couple temporarily split when Cardi filed divorce papers in 2020, they ultimately reunited and the “WAP” singer announced her second pregnancy at the BET Awards in July 2021 with an onstage baby bump reveal. The rapper has shared a lot of her sweet “mom” moments with fans on Twitter, keeping them updated on her home life, as well as her career, while raising babies.

“My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already,” she tweeted on December 6. “Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with.”