Amber Heard’s Bloody Lip: Photo Of Injury That Johnny Depp’s Team Insists Wasn’t Caused By Actor

After Amber Heard claimed in court that Johnny Depp smacked her in the mouth a decade ago, which Johnny's team denies, a photo was released of Amber seemingly injured from the alleged incident.

By:
May 11, 2022 8:25AM EDT
Amber Heard
View gallery
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., . Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 05 May 2022
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., . Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 05 May 2022
Image Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP/Shutterstock

A photo exists of Amber Heard, 36, with a bloody lip, which she claims was caused by her ex Johnny Depp, 58, during an alleged attack. The image, which can be seen HERE, shows the Aquaman actress with a bloody cut on her lower lip. She’s also holding a note that reads, “I shall return xxx,” which Johnny allegedly left behind when he allegedly struck her across the face almost a decade ago while they were dating, but before they got married.

Amber Heard
Evidence of Amber Heard allegedly injured is shown in court during her trial with Johnny Depp on May 5 (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Amber made the accusation in court, but the judge didn’t let her lawyers use the image as evidence since it wasn’t submitted in time, according to TMZ. She claimed that the alleged incident took place in the living room of his loft. “He wears a lot of rings. I remember kind of just feeling like my lip went into my teeth, and it got a little blood on the wall,” she reportedly said in court. “Just that simple, a little bit of blood on the wall.”

In turn, Johnny’s team has denied that the incident took place and also questioned the validity of the photo. His lawyers, as well as TMZ, have confirmed that the photo is from 2012 — despite Amber claiming in the ongoing defamation case that the first violent incident with Johnny occurred in 2013. Apparently, Amber was wrong about the dates and her therapist records reportedly confirmed that the alleged abuse started in 2012.

Amber Heard
Amber Heard (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP/Shutterstock)

The famous exes have accused one another of physical abuse in the weeks since their trial started at the Fairfax, Virginia courthouse. On May 5, Amber testified that Fantastic Beasts actor threatened to kill her during a fight. Her time on the stand also included disturbing accounts of allegedly being hit for the first time by Johnny and an explicit account of being cavity searched for drugs. She also described the actor allegedly kicking her during a fight about James Franco.

Johnny, meanwhile, already took the stand and stood by past statements that he hadn’t abused his ex-wife. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also spoke about his increased alcohol consumption during his and Amber’s relationship. He even detailed an incident where he claimed that a part of his middle finger was severed during an argument with Amber, after she allegedly threw a bottle at him and hit his finger.

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP/Shutterstock)

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million defamation for writing an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2019 that claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. Johnny denies all allegations, but Amber countersued him for $100 million, claiming he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. The trial is in recess until May 16.

More From Our Partners

ad