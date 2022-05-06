Jeff Bezos Holds Hands With GF Lauren Sanchez Who Rocks Little Black Dress On Date Night

Jeff Bezos, 58, and Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked so in love while heading to dinner on Thursday night (May 5). The former CEO of Amazon and his girlfriend were spotted exiting a black SUV and walking towards their restaurant choice of the night in New York City. Jeff sweetly held hands with the brunette beauty so that she didn’t trip over the cobblestone street in her black heels. Such a gentleman!

Lauren wore a little black strap dress that highlighted her slim figure. Underneath, she wore nude shapewear (possibly from SKIMS?) that was visible once she stepped onto the curb. Lauren also rocked a dash of light pink lipstick, while her toenails were painted cherry red. The TV reporter let her dark hair loosely flow past her shoulders for the night out.

Jeff, meanwhile, wore a black leather jacket that matched his gorgeous girlfriend. He also sported a black shirt that he tucked into a pair of light blue dress pants. As he held onto Lauren with one hand, Jeff clutched his cell phone and glasses in his other hand on the walk to dinner.

Jeff and Lauren have enjoyed their fair share of romantic date nights over the past three years that they’ve been dating. The couple even went on a double date with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at A.O.C. restaurant in Los Angeles in April. The four-person hangout happened Pete, 28, was supposed to join the crew aboard the New Shepard owned by Jeff’s Blue Origin for a Mar. 23 trip to space. However, the trip had to be changed to March 29 and Pete couldn’t make it.

Another notable date night for Jeff and Lauren was at the Justin Bieber concert in February. The lovebirds were filmed making out and holding onto each other in the VIP section of the crowd while enjoying Justin’s music.