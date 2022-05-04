Madonna, 63, Cuddles With Maluma, 28, Following Split With Ahlamalik Williams: Photos

Madonna, 63, is living her best single life. Following her recent split from her boyfriend of four years, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, the “Queen of Pop” joined Maluma, 28, for a concert in his hometown Medellin, Columbia this past weekend. The duo put on an incredible show and then they got VERY cozy with each other in photos that Madonna posted to her Instagram Stories. Maluma wrapped his arm around Madonna as she comfortably sat beside the Columbian superstar in one adorable image.

#Madonna at #Maluma’s house after the show on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/n4nQM0FuRn — MadonnaFan 🇺🇦 – New Frozen Remix out! (@NewMadonna1) May 3, 2022

In a different photo, Madonna leaned on Maluma while he bent over to show off his pink hair with a broken-heart shape buzzed into his head. The music sensations also posed with a dog during their post-concert hangout session. Madonna rocked blonde braids, as well as a cowboy hat, black fishnet tights, and a pair of black boots. Maluma, meanwhile, sported a black T-shirt and a pair of stylish black and white pants.

Madonna and Maluma previously collaborated on the 2019 single “Medellin,” named after his hometown. They delivered a steamy performance to the track at his homecoming concert and Madonna briefly grinded on Maluma and gave him a lap dance on stage. The crowd went wild, of course.

Although the’ve had serious chemistry since meeting at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Maluma seem like they’re just good friends. In Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians chat from Oct. 2021, Maluma told the “Material Girl” hitmaker that she helped shape his “vision” as a musician. “I’m still young and I’m still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself. Since I met you, that’s something that I always do, and I really appreciate that,” Maluma said.

It’s unclear if Madonna is open to pursuing a romance with Maluma now that she’s single. She was dating her former backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, from 2018 until just recently. “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” a source told The Sun, who broke the news of Madonna’s breakup on April 26. “She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”